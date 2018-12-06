What $600,000 buys right now in three San Diego County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 buys right now in the San Diego County cities of Escondido, Oceanside and Chula Vista.
ESCONDIDO: Drought-tolerant landscaping flanks both ends of this ’60s home topped with solar panels.
Address: 1798 Summit Drive, Escondido, 92027
Listed for: $599,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,201 square feet (10,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; kitchen with breakfast bar; storage shed; patio with spa
About the area: In the 92027 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $472,000, down 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: Set on a cul-de-sac, this blue-hued home offers an open floor plan with dark hardwood floors and a fireplace.
Address: 5624 Golden Trails Way, Oceanside, 92057
Listed for: $599,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,265 square feet (10,327-square-foot lot)
Features: Large lot; kitchen with stainless steel appliances; fenced backyard with fire pit; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92057 ZIP Code, based on 74 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $493,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHULA VISTA: On the second story of this corner-lot estate, a master suite balcony takes in mountain views.
Address: 880 Crystal Creek Court, Chula Vista, 91910
Listed for: $600,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,150 square feet (4,998-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; center-island kitchen; loft; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 91910 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $544,000, up 7.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ESCONDIDO: A recent remodel touched up this two-story home with new carpet and an updated kitchen.
Address: 323 Elkhorn Lane, Escondido, 92026
Listed for: $589,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,806 square feet (6,666-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; picture windows; breakfast nook; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $529,000, up 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OCEANSIDE: An indoor-outdoor sun room in this ’70s estate opens to a custom backyard with a stone walkway and statue.
Address: 1904 Blackhawk Ave., Oceanside, 92056
Listed for: $600,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,145 square feet (10,018-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; two-story living room; custom fireplace; master suite with brick-and-tile shower
About the area: In the 92056 ZIP Code, based on 60 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $550,000, up 4.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHULA VISTA: Built four years ago, this home’s interior offers a mix of tile, hardwood and wallpaper.
Address: 2 Tamarindo Way, Chula Vista, 91911
Listed for: $585,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,870 square feet (8,255-square-foot lot)
Features: Landscaped front yard; center-island kitchen with granite countertops; master suite with balcony; two-car garage
About the area: In the 91911 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $485,000, up 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.