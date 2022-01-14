LA Times Today: Move over Amsterdam. West Hollywood has sky-high aspirations

For years, travelers from around the world flocked to Amsterdam for its cannabis cafes and lounges. Now the small city of West Hollywood is looking to cash in on the growing cannabis tourism industry.



L.A. Times staff writer Hugo Martín explains the city’s transformation from “WeHo” to “Emerald Village.”