Dozens arrested as protesters and deputies clash in Dijon Kizzee demonstrations in L.A.

Demonstrations over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies have turned chaotic, with deputies arresting dozens.

Protesters gathered outside the heavily guarded South Los Angeles sheriff’s station in largely peaceful demonstrations to decry the deputies who shot and killed Dijon Kizzee.



But over the Labor Day weekend, those demonstrations escalated to clashes, with deputies firing projectiles and tear gas at the crowds and arresting 35 people.



The Sheriff’s Department said protesters initiated the confrontations by throwing rocks and bottles at deputies.



Attendees were encouraged to bring bikes, roller skates and skateboards to highlight how Kizzee had been stopped by deputies while riding his bicycle.



Kizzee, 29, was killed Aug. 31 during a struggle with deputies after they stopped him for riding a bicycle allegedly in violation of vehicle codes.



