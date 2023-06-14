LA Times Today: Dancers at this California topless bar to become only unionized strippers in U.S.
In March 2022, dancers at the Star Garden Topless Bar in North Hollywood stepped off stage and took to the streets to demand better working conditions. Eventually they gained the support of the Actor’s Equity Association, but the labor struggle continued. Now after a 15-month battle, the ladies of Star Garden will become the only unionized strippers in the country.
Reagan is a dancer and organizer of the North Hollywood strippers’ strike and discusses their efforts.
