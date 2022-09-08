LA Times Today: California law could halt digital investigations of abortions nationwide

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion has been banned in at least 15 states across the U.S.



A new report is highlighting privacy concerns in apps that could collect and share women’s reproductive health data with law enforcement and prosecutors who target women seeking abortions.



Now, California lawmakers are racing to protect women’s digital privacy.



L.A. Times’ columnist Anita Chabria wrote about what’s at stake.