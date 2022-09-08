LA Times Today: A California megaflood after years of drought? What scientists are saying

As drought forces Californians to cut back on water use and reservoirs reach record lows, it may be hard to believe that our state could soon have an abundance of rain.



But scientists are warning of another natural phenomenon after years of drought: a megaflood.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about the last time California flooded.