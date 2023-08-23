LA Times Today: Lacking political power in California, conservatives turn focus to local school boards
California Republicans haven’t won a statewide office since 2006. Blocked by Democratic super majorities in Sacramento, conservative activists have taken their fight to local school boards. Confrontations over vaccine and mask mandates have given way to what can and should be taught to children about race and gender in schools.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall wrote about the heated school board battles up and down the state.
