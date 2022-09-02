LA Times Today: Crypto.com Arena to step up its game with renovation, upgrades

Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as it was known when it first opened in 1999 is getting a major facelift.



The changes, which began in May and are scheduled to be rolled out in three phases, will take place both inside and outside the arena and follow an industry wide trend of enhancing the fan experience.