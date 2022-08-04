LA Times Today: ‘The Dreamer’ dispenses haircuts and healing for homeless people and veterans

Right in the middle of the sprawling West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus is the Freedom Barber Shop — a star spangled trailer where veterans can get haircuts from Tony Bravo, a National Guard veteran who goes by the name, “Dreamer.” The price for a haircut is negotiable and can be paid in food, preferably fresh fruit.