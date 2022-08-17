LA Times Today: How 4 women set a record rowing across the Pacific

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In June, four women set out to row from San Francisco to Hawaii in the Great Pacific Race. Libby Costello, Adrienne Smith, Sophia Denison-Johnston, and Brooke Downes made the 2400-nautical-mile trip in record time: 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes, smashing the previous record by 24 hours.



Sophia Denison-Johnston discusses her team’s record row.