LA Times Today: Kylie Jenner’s private jet is bad for the climate. It’s worse for Van Nuys residents

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Demand for private jet travel is increasing, despite concerns from environmentalists about their emissions.



Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have come under fire for taking flights as short as 17 minutes.



L.A. Times columnist Carolina Miranda wrote about how a growing number of jets are impacting community members in Van Nuys.