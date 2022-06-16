LA Times Today: Why do so many L.A. apartments come without fridges? Inside the chilling mystery

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Most apartment hunters have a list of must haves. Convenient parking, walkable neighborhood, lots of natural light. One amenity that seems so basic is often missing from apartments in L.A. and Orange County: the fridge.



L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon investigated the cold truth behind these vanishing ice boxes.