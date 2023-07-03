LA Times Today: L.A. County horse owners fight to preserve their way of life
In Avocado Heights in the San Gabriel Valley, owning a horse is a common practice. But residents there worry the push to develop more housing could cost them their way of life.
L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano wrote about the frustrations of this equestrian-loving community.
