LA Times Today: This South Bay plant shop is a wellness retreat for the weary

At the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach you will find a whimsical plant shop called “Meet Me in the Dirt.” Barbara Lawson is the owner. She sells houseplants and self-care products, but she uses the space as a retreat for the community. Barbara is also a certified grief counselor and through workshops and classes, she encourages visitors to take solace in the act of gardening.