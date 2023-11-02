LA Times Today: Muslim parents say LAUSD ‘pro-Israel’ statement made their kids targets
In the streets and on college campuses, frustration and anger as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.
Now those tensions are being felt in our public elementary, middle and high schools, with Muslim parents complaining about bullying and insensitivity against their children.
Howard Blume covers LAUSD for the Times and joined Lisa McRee with more on the difficulty even educators have with finding the right words.
