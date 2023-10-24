Muslim parents say LAUSD ‘pro-Israel’ statement made their kids targets

Los Angeles school board President Jackie Goldberg called on district officials to reassure Muslim parents — and all parents and students — that schools would be safe spaces amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

In response to concerns about bullying and insensitivity against Muslim students brought on by the Israel-Hamas war, Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho on Tuesday issued a statement affirming campuses as nurturing, inclusive spaces and said the district was “committed to providing a safe learning environment, free from bullying, discrimination, and harassment.”

Earlier in the day, school board President Jackie Goldberg had strongly urged Carvalho to send out a clear message after Muslim parents complained during a public meeting that district statements were unfairly one-sided in support for Israel, which came under Hamas attack on Oct. 7. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most in the initial attack. Since Israel’s retaliatory military response began, more than 5,000 have died in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry and the U.N.

On Oct. 7, in the immediate wake of the Hamas incursion, Carvalho posted on social media: “We stand with Israel. We stand in unity with the UN and many other nations in repudiating the recent attacks.” The first sentence was entwined with the Star of David in the colors of the Israeli flag. The first version of the post said “United States” instead of “United Nations,” but this was withdrawn and revised.

The parents, who estimated that about 500 district families have ties to the Gaza Strip, said the statement made their children targets.

“We are very worried for the safety of our children,” parent Sumaya Bezrati said during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “We are documenting case incidents coming from our LAUSD family and they are pouring in.”

After hearing from eight other parents, Goldberg directed Carvalho to emphasize that “no student be harassed based on their ethnicity, their religion, their race, their culture, the country of origin, their immigration status, that we will not tolerate any kind of discrimination.”

The statement needs to go out immediately, she added, “because people are not hearing that message from us. And it should come from the superintendent.”

Local Jewish families and those with ties to Israel also have experienced profound grief and anger, and have expressed discomfort with how others are describing and explaining the conflict.

Carvalho’s attempt to find words to frame the human toll of the war — with its complexities and competing narratives — have drawn him and the nation’s second-largest school district into the blow-back zone also experienced by university presidents, politicians and CEOs who have issued statements that have offended one side or both.

On Oct. 12, Carvalho posted a broader message on behalf of the district:

“We condemn the violation of human rights in every form, in every location. We stand in solidarity with all of those who are subject to violence, terrorism or oppression. Los Angeles Unified will continue to ensure schools are safe space[s] that provide resources and services for all in the Los Angeles Unified family who are affected by current global atrocities in the Middle East, the Republic of Artsakh and around the world.”

The latter reference was to the breakaway republic recently taken over by the military forces of Azerbaijan, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Carvalho, on Oct. 13, then moved to reassure school communities, saying, “Our commitment to the safety of our students and school communities remains unwavering. Schools are and will continue to be safe havens for all.”

And later that same day: “Our hearts ache, spirits bruise, minds anger over the unimaginable loss of life and those affected by the recent events in the Middle East and around the world, especially the children who are caught in the crossfire. An unacceptable travesty for the most innocent in this or any conflict.”

On Tuesday, when Muslim parents took the public podium, they described class discussions that they considered one-sided, and episodes of harassment.

“These children are starting to show signs of depression as they hear news of family members being killed overseas,” Bezrati said. “Our children need spaces to talk through their feelings and process the trauma they are undergoing.”

Zohreh Shayan said her son in high school had been fearful to express his views during a social studies class in which the teacher emphasized solidarity with Israel.

Another speaker, Shahina Khan, said her niece became upset when a high school teacher referred to Hamas as a Muslim terrorist group. She objected to linking the religious affiliation to violence: “Nobody describes the KKK as an extreme Christian organization,” said Khan.

Early in the conflict, district officials sent a letter to families meant to be reassuring to all, though it specifically mentioned only the victimization of Israel:

“Los Angeles Unified embraces dignity, humanity, and respect for all cultures, races, and ethnicities,” the letter stated. “We are committed to all. We stand in solidarity with the United States and many other nations in repudiating the recent attacks in Israel. Our priority, as always, is maintaining a safe and welcoming school environment, and we will take appropriate and immediate action to respond to any and all threats to our learning communities.”

The letter included advice and resources on how to approach controversial current events and how to deal with the fears of children. A similar letter went out to all employees.

Goldberg said the district’s good intentions could have been misunderstood.

“When you see just something about being pro-Israel, you can absolutely understand” how these families with Palestinian ties might feel, Goldberg said. “I’m not suggesting we take a position on anything except that all children, faculty, all school employees are to be safe and to be treated without discrimination based on who they are. Because of the events in the Middle East, that should have been the first thing that went out.”

Goldberg, who is Jewish, added that her response was not based solely on input at the board meeting. She’d been receiving messages of concern from constituents for some time.

As events unfold in the Middle East, there have been reports of both antisemitism and anti-Muslim acts in the United States. A Muslim boy was killed in an alleged hate crime in Illinois.

At the L.A. board meeting, one Muslim parent suggested it would be most wise to avoid discussing the conflict at all, but others disagreed.

In his latest communication, Carvalho said that “as we grieve the loss of life and feel the pain and suffering caused by the increasing number of global conflicts, it is essential to remember the critical role we all play for our students: to guide them in coping effectively with the stressors they may feel, especially those who share ties with communities directly involved.”

“Psychiatric social workers, counselors and others are available to listen to students’ concerns and connect them to the resources they need,” he added.

In a recent interview, Carvalho noted that police patrols had been stepped up around schools to ensure physical safety, especially at schools more likely to be targets, including those near religious institutions that could also be targets.