LA Times Today: L.A. school officials double down on LGBTQ+ support in wake of protests

Violence erupted outside a North Hollywood school over a Pride Day assembly. Confrontations have been boiling over in the Southland leading to arrests. This follows nation-wide efforts to restrict LGBTQIA+ rights.



Howard Blume covers education for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.