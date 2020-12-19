Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

‘I just like to dance.’ Former homeless man gets in the holiday spirit by dancing his way through DTLA

Steven Traylor enjoys dancing through DTLA to lift people’s spirit. “A smile means a lot to me, keeps me going and makes me strong,” said Traylor.

