LA Times Today: How early L.A. built fortunes and bred scoundrels
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Los Angeles is a city of dreamers.
But long before people flocked here for the chance to make it on the silver screen, Los Angeles was developed by a handful of crafty salesmen and speculators who made it big and sometimes left with lots of cash.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about early scams and ideas that formed the Los Angeles we know today.
Here’s what Patt says.
But long before people flocked here for the chance to make it on the silver screen, Los Angeles was developed by a handful of crafty salesmen and speculators who made it big and sometimes left with lots of cash.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about early scams and ideas that formed the Los Angeles we know today.
Here’s what Patt says.