LA Times Today: Drugs and death in a Malibu beach house

A hairdresser and a yoga instructor from Fresno are accused of befriending and drugging a wealthy Malibu eye doctor in order to steal his money.



The couple was indicted in February on felony charges after allegedly embezzling $3 million from the doctor and trying to steal another $20 million after his death.



L.A. Times reporter Michael Finnegan wrote about the disturbing accusations.