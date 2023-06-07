LA Times Today: Newsom threatens DeSantis with kidnapping charges after migrants flown to Sacramento
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Governor Gavin Newsome has threatened Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with kidnapping charges after two planes of migrants were seemingly sent to California by Florida.
L.A. Times political reporter Mackenzie Mays wrote about the incidents.
L.A. Times political reporter Mackenzie Mays wrote about the incidents.