LA Times Today: She fantasized about torturing her daughter’s killer. Instead, she helped him
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In 2019, Jill Harrison’s 25-year-old daughter was murdered in Riverside County. Harrison was initially crippled with anger and grief. But she’s now focused on forgiveness.
Harrison is trying to help her daughter’s killer by advocating for a new model for prisoners, one that would shift the approach from punishment to rehabilitation.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria talked to Lisa McRee about her story.
Harrison is trying to help her daughter’s killer by advocating for a new model for prisoners, one that would shift the approach from punishment to rehabilitation.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria talked to Lisa McRee about her story.