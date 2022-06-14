LA Times Today: Museum’s Neon Cruise shows off the glow of Los Angeles

Each evening, the warm glow of neon light colors the sky giving L.A. a distinctive nighttime vibe.



Now, you can once again hop aboard an open air double decker bus to get an intimate view of some of the city’s most historic signs with the Classic Neon Cruise.