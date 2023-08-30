LA Times Today: For Maui survivors, specific advice from Camp fire survivors
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
It’s been five years since the devastating Camp fire, which wiped out the Northern California community of Paradise.
For those survivors, watching the same thing happen to Lahaina brings back terrible memories.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria covered the Camp Fire and recently returned to Paradise where residents explained how some rebuilt, how some still struggle and how others never came back.
For those survivors, watching the same thing happen to Lahaina brings back terrible memories.
L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria covered the Camp Fire and recently returned to Paradise where residents explained how some rebuilt, how some still struggle and how others never came back.