LA Times Today: What if LAX were literally anywhere else? It could have been
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Nothing says patience or courage like braving the departures loop at LAX.
L.A. International is often the only airport option for travelers coming to or getting out of Southern California. But it wasn’t always this way.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looks back at a time when Los Angeles County had dozens of airports. Here’s what Patt says.
L.A. International is often the only airport option for travelers coming to or getting out of Southern California. But it wasn’t always this way.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looks back at a time when Los Angeles County had dozens of airports. Here’s what Patt says.