Pasadena Police Department releases footage of officer-involved shooting
Pasadena Police Department releases footage of officer-involved shooting

The Pasadena Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night, in which Anthony McClain was shot and killed during a traffic stop

Aug. 20, 2020
5:37 PM
