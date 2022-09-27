LA Times Today: Fault along L.A., O.C. coast could unleash huge earthquake, study shows

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Northridge earthquake was a 6.7-magnitude temblor that killed 57 people.



More recently, in 2019, a 7.1 quake in the rural Kern County town of Ridgecrest killed one and was felt throughout Southern California.



Now a new study reveals that a Palos Verdes fault zone has the potential of a far more powerful earthquake than any in our recent history.