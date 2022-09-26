LA Times Today: Luna, Villanueva trade charges in antagonistic L.A. sheriff debate

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faced his challenger Robert Luna — a retired Long Beach police chief on Wednesday night.



The debate was often heated and contentious. L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith who was a co-moderator breaks down the details.