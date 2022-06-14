LA Times Today: A closer look at SoCal home prices

The national median listing price for homes in the United States hit a record high of nearly $450,000 in May — up 38 percent from 2019.



Here in California, prices are much higher. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median home cost is $885,000.



L.A. Times housing reporter Andrew Khouri joined us with more on the state of the market.