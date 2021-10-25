California

Photos: Storm slams Northern California with flooding and debris flows, heads toward SoCal

Rocks and vegetation cover part of Highway 70.
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a land collapse in the Dixie fire zone in Plumas County.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
By TIMES WIRE SERVICES
A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.

Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the weekend arrival of an atmospheric river — a long plume of Pacific moisture — into the drought-stricken state.

Santa Rosa firefighters walk through water on a street with rescue gear.
Santa Rosa firefighters check for residents trapped by floodwaters Sunday on Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa.
(Ethan Swope/Associated Press)
A road closed sign floats on a flooded street while a person walks through the water with a plastic bag
A road closed sign floats on a flooded street Sunday in San Rafael. A Category 5 atmospheric river brought heavy precipitation, high winds and power outages to the San Francisco Bay Area.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Workers try to divert water into drains as rain pours down Sunday in Marin City, Calif.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A motorist stands next to his car and surveys floodwaters crossing a street
A motorist surveys floodwaters Sunday from Lake Madrone crossing Oro Quincy Highway in Butte County. The area burned in 2020’s North Complex fire.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Two children play on boards in floodwaters while one child pulls them
Children play in floodwaters Sunday in Mill Valley, Calif.
(Ethan Swope/Associated Press)
A person bikes through floodwaters
A person bikes through floodwaters Sunday in Mill Valley, Calif.
(Ethan Swope/Associated Press)
Allison Chan carries son Ian Dimaano as she walks past a puddle as rain falls
Allison Chan and son Ian Dimaano pass a puddle Sunday as rain falls in Alameda.
(Anda Chu/Associated Press)
A pedestrian walks on a flooded street
A pedestrian walks on a flooded street Sunday in Kentfield, Calif.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Workers push rainwater off a tarp covering the field at Levi's Stadium
Workers push water off a tarp covering the field from rain Sunday at Levi’s Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts in Santa Clara.
(Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press)

