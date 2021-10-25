Photos: Storm slams Northern California with flooding and debris flows, heads toward SoCal

A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing rock slides and mud flows in areas burned bare by wildfires across the northern half of the state.

Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the weekend arrival of an atmospheric river — a long plume of Pacific moisture — into the drought-stricken state.

Santa Rosa firefighters check for residents trapped by floodwaters Sunday on Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa. (Ethan Swope/Associated Press)

A road closed sign floats on a flooded street Sunday in San Rafael. A Category 5 atmospheric river brought heavy precipitation, high winds and power outages to the San Francisco Bay Area. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Workers try to divert water into drains as rain pours down Sunday in Marin City, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A motorist surveys floodwaters Sunday from Lake Madrone crossing Oro Quincy Highway in Butte County. The area burned in 2020’s North Complex fire. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Children play in floodwaters Sunday in Mill Valley, Calif. (Ethan Swope/Associated Press)

A person bikes through floodwaters Sunday in Mill Valley, Calif. (Ethan Swope/Associated Press)

Allison Chan and son Ian Dimaano pass a puddle Sunday as rain falls in Alameda. (Anda Chu/Associated Press)

A pedestrian walks on a flooded street Sunday in Kentfield, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

