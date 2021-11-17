Woman killed, man injured in Westmont shooting, authorities say

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont, authorities said.

About 3 p.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. 95th Street, Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said.

At the scene, deputies found a Black man in his 40s who had been shot several times in his chest, Dean said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, deputies learned that someone had dropped off a Black woman in her 20s at a different hospital, Dean said. The woman, who had been shot once in the chest and once in the lower body, died at the hospital.

Detectives believe the man and woman were shot in the same incident, although the relationship between the two — if any — remained unclear Wednesday night, Dean said. Investigators were still trying to identify the person who drove the woman to the hospital, because that person may have witnessed the shooting, Dean said.

Several hours after the shooting, 95th Street remained cordoned off at the intersection with Normandie Avenue as detectives canvassed the block, collecting shell casings and searching for footage from home surveillance systems.

Detectives recovered two types of shell casings at the scene, leading them to believe at least two people fired at the man and the woman, Dean said. Authorities had no descriptions of any suspects as of Wednesday.