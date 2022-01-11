LA Times Today: Can ex-scientologists sue the church?

After Chrissie Bixler went to the LAPD with allegations that actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson had raped her, strangers started showing up at her home and two of her dogs mysteriously died. Bixler, a former Scientologist herself, filed a lawsuit, charging that scientology waged a campaign to terrorize her.



Now, there’s a battle over who has jurisdiction to hear this case — the California courts or Scientology arbitrators?



L.A. Times legal affairs writer Maura Dolan explains.