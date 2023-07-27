LA Times Today: 77 tons less trash made it into the ocean thanks to this experimental L.A. County device
Angelinos produce four to five pounds of trash per person a day — many of it sadly making its way into our ocean. But a new device prevented 77 tons of trash from floating out into the Pacific during its first rainy season this year.
L.A. Times staff writer Terry Castleman explained how the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 works and who’s paying for it.
