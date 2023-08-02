LA Times Today: Tulare Lake’s ghostly rebirth brings wonder — and hardship. Inside a community’s resilience
Last winter’s record snowfall provided much needed relief for California’s historic drought.
It also restored San Joaquin Valley’s Tulare Lake which had been drained decades ago. The runoff turned farmland into a body of water now the size of Lake Tahoe.
L.A. Times photographer Robert Gauthier traveled there to capture the impact it’s had on the community.
