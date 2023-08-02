LA Times Today: Why can’t L.A. create homeless camps in vacant lots? I found out the hard way
Since 2015, homelessness in Los Angeles has increased by 80%. A new report says the problem continues to get worse despite efforts by city officials to get people off the streets.
L.A. has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on shelters, permanent housing and tiny houses, but street encampments continue to spread.
L.A. Times staff writer David Wharton wrote about an encampment in the San Fernando Valley and its impact on the neighborhood.
