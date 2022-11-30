LA Times Today: L.A. voters approved more money to fight homelessness. Now they want to see results

This month, voters elected Karen Bass to succeed Eric Garcetti as L.A. mayor.



A new survey shows there’s one issue above all others that they expect bass to address immediately.



L.A. Times senior staff writer Doug Smith is here to explain why all eyes are on Bass’ approach to the homeless crisis.