VP, Group Account Director

Walton Isaacson

Dana Heyward has always been known for innovative thinking and inspiring problem-solving, always seeing opportunities where others see obstacles. A trusted leader at Walton Isaacson, she is respected for her leadership skills, collaborative style and strategic acumen. She inspires confidence with the members of her team who feel her commitment to alignment and purpose. Heyward is responsible for developing strategies to increase the understanding and importance of investing in multicultural consumers to grow the Lexus brand. This has led to identifying important opportunity-based multicultural sales.