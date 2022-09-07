LA Times Today: Inside Amazon’s big bet on ‘The Rings of Power’

Amazon Studios bet big when they acquired the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate.



The streamer spent millions creating the much-anticipated “Lord of the Rings” prequel series “The Rings of Power.”



Amazon’s foray into middle earth features some familiar characters, and many brand-new places and faces.



L.A. Times digital media writer Wendy Lee wrote about what fans and business insiders are saying about the series.