LA Times Today: We need to talk about ‘The Cosby Show.’ Should we watch it?

Bill Cosby is one of the most successful comedians in American history. “The Cosby Show” earned him the moniker “America’s dad.” The docuseries “We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby” asks if it’s possible to reconcile the legacy of his career and the crimes of which he’s accused.



L.A. Times senior writer of culture and representation Greg Braxton wrote about the new show.