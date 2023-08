LA Times Today: ‘What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?’ is an unanswerable question

During the spring of 1970, the band Blood, Sweat & Tears was one of the most popular groups in the world before they embarked on a U.S. State Department sponsored tour, performing in communist countries.Now, the new documentary , “What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?” tells the backstory of why that tour led to the band’s demise.Filmmaker John Scheinfeld joined Lisa McRee with more.