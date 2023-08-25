LA Times Today: Refreshingly, ‘Blue Beetle’ injects DC universe with Latino richness and focus
After weeks of dominance, “Barbie” was unseated from the top of the box office this week by D.C.’s “Blue Beetle.”
The movie about a lesser-known hero overcame superhero fatigue to earn more than $25 million in its first weekend.
L.A. Times film writer Katie Walsh shared her review.
