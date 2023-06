LA Times Today: Iconic film costume designer Ruth E. Carter in a new book

Earlier this year, costume designer Ruth E. Carter made history once again when she won her second Academy Award for her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter is the first Black woman to win two Oscars.While audiences have loved Carter’s costumes on-screen, her three-decade career is now in print, in her new book “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture from ‘Do the Right Thing’ To ‘Black Panther.’”Ruth E. Carter joined Lisa McRee with more.