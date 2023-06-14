LA Times Today: Iconic film costume designer Ruth E. Carter in a new book
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Earlier this year, costume designer Ruth E. Carter made history once again when she won her second Academy Award for her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter is the first Black woman to win two Oscars.
While audiences have loved Carter’s costumes on-screen, her three-decade career is now in print, in her new book “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture from ‘Do the Right Thing’ To ‘Black Panther.’”
Ruth E. Carter joined Lisa McRee with more.
While audiences have loved Carter’s costumes on-screen, her three-decade career is now in print, in her new book “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture from ‘Do the Right Thing’ To ‘Black Panther.’”
Ruth E. Carter joined Lisa McRee with more.