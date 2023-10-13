LA Times Today: Don’t fear the bears! Mammoth’s ‘bear whisperer’ will teach you how to coexist
When L.A. Times columnist Chris Erskine profiled in 2020 Steve Searles, the “bear whisperer” from Mammoth Lakes, they hit it off. Chris knew this fascinating protector of humans and wild things deserved a memoir.
When a publisher approached Searles to write a book, he reached out to Erskine to write it with him.
Former L.A. Times columnist Chris Erskine and “bear whisperer” Steve Searles joined Lisa McRee to talk about their collaboration on a new book called, “What the Bears Know.”
