LA Times Today: Why are the world’s biggest musicians playing casinos in the Inland Empire?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Grammy-winning superstar Ed Sheeran performed a sold out show at Inglewood’s 81,000-seat SoFi Stadium back in September. Now, he’s playing to an audience of just 3,000 at a casino outside of L.A., run by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians — and he’s not alone.
So why are the world’s biggest acts skipping the stadiums for smaller digs in the desert?
August Brown covers the music industry for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.
So why are the world’s biggest acts skipping the stadiums for smaller digs in the desert?
August Brown covers the music industry for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.