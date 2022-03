The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan answer Very Important Questions at SXSW 2022

Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan won’t admit to stealing anything from the set of “The Daily Show,” but aren’t fooling anyone. The duo stopped by the L.A. Times Studio at SXSW to discuss the show, their favorite cast member and what sounds they hope the audience makes after watching the show.