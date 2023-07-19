LA Times Today: Netflix doc ‘The Deepest Breath’ follows two free divers who meet because of their love for the extreme sport

The new Netflix documentary, “The Deepest Breath” tells the story of two free divers whose paths cross because of their shared love for the extreme sport.



The film follows Italian world record holder Alessia Zecchini and Irish coach and safety expert Stephen Keenen, chronicling their passion for the ocean and adventure.



Laura McGann directed the film.