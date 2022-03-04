LA Times Today: How ‘In Defense of Whitney Houston’ reframes her diva story

With a voice and a look that had people calling her “the prom queen of soul,” Whitney Houston swept a generation.



But that success and that image came at a cost, forcing Houston to minimize a lot of things about herself, leading to a lot of ridicule and a tragic end.



In the new book “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: in Defense of Whitney Houston,” music critic Gerrick Kennedy examined Houston’s legacy and how American culture has evolved in the time since her death.