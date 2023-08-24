LA Times Today: Inside the world of L.A.’s gym-fluencer ecosystem
If you’ve been to one of L.A.’s trendiest gyms, you’ve probably seen them. Impeccably dressed, chiseled physique, cell phone bearing witness to some feat of strength or flexibility. The City Of Angels is no stranger to influencers but for the fitness aficionados amongst us, the gym-fluencer reigns supreme.
Journalist Beatrice Hazlehurst took Lisa McRee inside the world of L.A.’s gym-fluencer ecosystem.
