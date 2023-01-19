LA Times Today: Watching Harry and Meghan beat the press at its own game

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Unless you live on the moon, you’ve likely heard the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, attempt to take control of their narrative by telling their stories to everyone from Oprah to Colbert.



And now with the release of Harry’s memoir, there is no detail that’s been spared. Does it all help us understand? Or is it overshare?



L.A. Times culture critic Mary McNamara had some thoughts.