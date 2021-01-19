‘Sound of Metal’ star Riz Ahmed: ‘I was looking for something that would overwhelm me’

“Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed is already something of a chameleon, variously an actor, rapper and political activist. But Ahmed says his role as Ruben, a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing, stretched him even further as he immersed himself in the deaf community, learning sign language and wearing devices that blocked his ability to hear. “Those moments where you’re not fully in control [are] where the most interesting stuff can happen,” Ahmed says.

